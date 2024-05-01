Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,646 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COIN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 6.5 %

COIN opened at $203.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 755.30 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.11 and its 200-day moving average is $163.99. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $283.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total value of $14,620,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,490 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total value of $14,620,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,490 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total transaction of $8,015,788.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,661.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 442,872 shares of company stock worth $88,800,855. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

