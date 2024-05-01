Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $391.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.73. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $108.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

