BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Sees Large Volume Increase

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,098,060 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 712,029 shares.The stock last traded at $6.24 and had previously closed at $6.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRSP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $816.48 million, a P/E ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.80%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently -615.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David A. Palame sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,344.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in BrightSpire Capital by 2,407.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

