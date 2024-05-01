BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BrightView Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87. BrightView has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 1.23.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BrightView will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BV. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 977.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

