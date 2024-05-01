Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EAT. UBS Group raised their price objective on Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EAT

Brinker International Price Performance

Brinker International stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.22. 551,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,444. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.99. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.41%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at about $691,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth about $296,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.