Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Brinker International updated its FY24 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-4.000 EPS.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,533. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,045.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

