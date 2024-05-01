Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $43.73

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.73 and last traded at $43.78, with a volume of 1107105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28, a PEG ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,560,524,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,292,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,158 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,534,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,959,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,606,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $905,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

