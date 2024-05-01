Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2725 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd.

Brixmor Property Group has raised its dividend by an average of 22.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Brixmor Property Group has a dividend payout ratio of 116.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

