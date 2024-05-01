Brokerages Set Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Price Target at $21.07

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 27.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.87%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently -268.04%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

