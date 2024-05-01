Brokerages Set Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) PT at $11.38

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,493,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,026,000 after purchasing an additional 870,327 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,699.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 235,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after buying an additional 63,039 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKL opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $744.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

