Brokerages Set PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target at $14.58

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

PMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other news, Director Doug Jones sold 7,810 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $111,995.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,311 shares in the company, valued at $764,479.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,299,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 78,311 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,307.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 325,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 302,760 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 23.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,507,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 284,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 99.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 43,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 21,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

