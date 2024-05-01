Brokerages Set Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target at $70.73

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.73.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REG. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Regency Centers

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

Regency Centers Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $321,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Regency Centers by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,565,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $59.22 on Friday. Regency Centers has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.73.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.37%.

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.