Brokerages Set The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Target Price at $35.13

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.13.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $4,842,976.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,387,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $591,900.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

