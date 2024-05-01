Brokers Issue Forecasts for Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Arch Capital Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.03 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 33.65%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACGL. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL stock opened at $93.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.49. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $95.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

