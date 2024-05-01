Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bread Financial in a research note issued on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the company will earn $7.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.55. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.56 per share.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BFH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.64.

Shares of BFH stock opened at $36.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 33.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,090,000 after buying an additional 265,060 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Bread Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 23.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

