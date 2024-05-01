Brokers Issue Forecasts for Precision Drilling Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a report released on Thursday, April 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.88. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.28 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.73 by C($0.20). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business had revenue of C$527.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$539.50 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$132.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$127.09.

Read Our Latest Report on PD

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of PD stock opened at C$96.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$56.42 and a 52 week high of C$104.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$90.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$82.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.16, for a total transaction of C$489,696.48. In other news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 7,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.23, for a total value of C$496,346.48. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 7,878 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.16, for a total transaction of C$489,696.48. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,373 shares of company stock worth $1,329,227. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.