Brokers Issue Forecasts for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson expects that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s FY2025 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.38) by C$0.07. West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of C$2.06 billion for the quarter.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$131.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

WFG opened at C$105.44 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$88.61 and a 12-month high of C$121.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$110.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$107.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 2.08.

West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.34%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

