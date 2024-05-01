Brokers Offer Predictions for Secure Energy Services Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note issued on Thursday, April 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cormark increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.25.

Shares of SES stock opened at C$11.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.81 and a 12 month high of C$11.92.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$429.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$755,300.00. In other news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$755,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$90,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 816,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,285,153. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

