Brooktree Capital Management Sells 5,294 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Brooktree Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the period. Rocket Companies accounts for about 1.4% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.7% during the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RKT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.09. 397,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.56, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.44 million. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

