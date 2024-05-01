CaliberCos (CWD) versus Its Rivals Critical Analysis

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) is one of 80 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CaliberCos to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CaliberCos and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CaliberCos
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|CaliberCos Competitors
|255
|1217
|1174
|34
|2.37
As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 18.31%. Given CaliberCos’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CaliberCos has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares CaliberCos and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CaliberCos
|-13.97%
|-17.17%
|-3.96%
|CaliberCos Competitors
|-155.77%
|0.76%
|1.20%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares CaliberCos and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CaliberCos
|$90.94 million
|-$12.70 million
|-1.33
|CaliberCos Competitors
|$1.45 billion
|$3.77 million
|47.79
CaliberCos’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CaliberCos. CaliberCos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
CaliberCos competitors beat CaliberCos on 8 of the 9 factors compared.
CaliberCos Company Profile
Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.
