Canfor (CFP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.94) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter. Canfor had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 6.01%.

Shares of CFP stock opened at C$14.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.30. The firm has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.16. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$13.41 and a 1-year high of C$23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canfor from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canfor from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Canfor and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Canfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.67.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

