Canfor (CFP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.
Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.94) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter. Canfor had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 6.01%.
Canfor Price Performance
Shares of CFP stock opened at C$14.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.30. The firm has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.16. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$13.41 and a 1-year high of C$23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canfor
Canfor Company Profile
Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canfor
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.