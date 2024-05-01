Cannell & Co. Cuts Stock Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Cannell & Co. decreased its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57,838 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned 0.82% of PAR Technology worth $10,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at $264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at $353,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in PAR Technology by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000.

Insider Activity

In other PAR Technology news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $35,163.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,977.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $189,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $35,163.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,977.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

PAR stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,153. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. PAR Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $49.84.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $107.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.12 million. Equities analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Further Reading

