Cannell & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cannell & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,752 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned about 0.06% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $25,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 190,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 440,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,568 shares of company stock worth $5,459,897. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $56.20. 1,002,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,040. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average of $52.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

