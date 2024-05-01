Cannell & Co. Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $19,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,520,000 after purchasing an additional 120,665 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,650,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,832,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,468,000 after buying an additional 62,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,671,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after buying an additional 128,490 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.80. 4,781,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,914,327. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

