Cannell & Co. Sells 3,761 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cannell & Co. lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,576 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $31,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,777 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.33.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $260.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,308. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.72. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

