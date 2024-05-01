Cannell & Co. Sells 40,202 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cannell & Co. reduced its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40,202 shares during the quarter. Huntington Ingalls Industries accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cannell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cannell & Co. owned about 0.36% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $37,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HII. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HII shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of HII traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.50. 163,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,199. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $299.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total value of $144,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

