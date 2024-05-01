Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the March 31st total of 5,970,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 949,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $6.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.17%.

Insider Transactions at Capitol Federal Financial

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Rick C. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,030,511.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Morris J. Huey II purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 271,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,990 shares of company stock worth $125,141. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 222.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 33,562 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,027 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

