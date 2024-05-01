Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Cardiff Oncology to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 50.13% and a negative net margin of 8,492.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. On average, analysts expect Cardiff Oncology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.27. 93,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,304. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $190.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

