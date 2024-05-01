Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Short Interest Update

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,400 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 444,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 502,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cardio Diagnostics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDIO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. 61,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,691. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55. Cardio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $3.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardio Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cardio Diagnostics stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Cardio Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Cardio Diagnostics from $4.00 to $1.35 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

