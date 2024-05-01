Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Shares Gap Up to $85.70

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.70, but opened at $90.33. Carpenter Technology shares last traded at $92.34, with a volume of 188,400 shares traded.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.34.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Carpenter Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,562,000 after acquiring an additional 53,994 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,616,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,072,000 after purchasing an additional 43,589 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 15.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,902,000 after purchasing an additional 212,321 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 24.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,331,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,504,000 after buying an additional 259,330 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,833,000 after buying an additional 438,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.