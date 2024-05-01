Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Shares Gap Up to $85.70

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.70, but opened at $90.33. Carpenter Technology shares last traded at $92.34, with a volume of 188,400 shares traded.
Carpenter Technology Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.34.
Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 27.68%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Carpenter Technology
Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carpenter Technology
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.