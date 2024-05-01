Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,065 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 173.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,595.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVOG traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.01. The company had a trading volume of 22,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,676. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $84.56 and a 52 week high of $113.93. The company has a market capitalization of $943.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.91.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.