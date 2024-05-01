Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 2,675 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,778,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,335,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,570,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 193,050 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 89,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 45,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FNF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $53.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

