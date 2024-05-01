Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 15,319 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 438.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,319 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 203,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

