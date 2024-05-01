Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $494.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $514.64 and its 200 day moving average is $485.03. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $374.85 and a fifty-two week high of $536.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

