Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $836,000 Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 138.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,380 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

