Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,293 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CarMax by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in CarMax by 1,081.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX opened at $67.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.93 and a 200 day moving average of $72.14. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

