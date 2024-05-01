Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 41,835 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 82.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,835 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.04.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

