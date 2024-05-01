Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 83,580 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 83,580 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 443.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.00. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

