Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,944 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 15,439.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Business Machines by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,968,000 after buying an additional 1,919,490 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in International Business Machines by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,345,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,322,000 after buying an additional 871,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in International Business Machines by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,691,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,399,000 after buying an additional 807,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,886,000 after buying an additional 404,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.08.

IBM stock opened at $166.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

