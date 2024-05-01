CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.82 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. CECO Environmental updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

CECO Environmental Trading Up 0.3 %

CECO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.69. 151,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,016. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.33 million, a PE ratio of 58.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $49,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,092.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CECO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CECO Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

