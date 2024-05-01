Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Posts Earnings Results

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 73.03% and a negative net margin of 346.65%.

Shares of CLLS opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cellectis stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Cellectis worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

