Celsius (CELH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. Celsius’s revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Celsius to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Celsius Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.77. 688,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,603,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.42, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.21. Celsius has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $99.62.
Insider Transactions at Celsius
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CELH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.10.
Celsius Company Profile
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.
