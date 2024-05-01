CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.
CEMEX Price Performance
NYSE:CX opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.47. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.53.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CEMEX
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Goldman Boosted FMC Stock’s Price Targets, Setting Up a Breakout
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Impinj Proves The Internet-of-Things (IoT) is No Fluke
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- PayPal’s Strong Earnings Growth and Strategic Evolution
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.