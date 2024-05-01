Cencora (NYSE:COR) Shares Gap Down to $239.05

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $239.05, but opened at $229.15. Cencora shares last traded at $226.95, with a volume of 445,751 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COR. Mizuho upped their target price on Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.40.

Cencora Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $72.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.81 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 323.23% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $1,661,363.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total value of $991,639,906.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,277,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,000,635.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $1,661,363.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,288,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,641,379. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $2,000,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

