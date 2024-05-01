Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.49 EPS

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($1.49), Yahoo Finance reports. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Centerspace updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.740-4.920 EPS.

Centerspace Stock Performance

CSR stock opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.91. Centerspace has a one year low of $46.74 and a one year high of $67.87.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Centerspace’s payout ratio is presently -375.00%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director John A. Schissel purchased 500 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,522 shares in the company, valued at $537,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Centerspace

About Centerspace

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.