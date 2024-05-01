Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Centerspace stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.52. The stock had a trading volume of 43,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,046. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -85.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($1.49). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Centerspace news, Director John A. Schissel purchased 500 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Centerspace in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Centerspace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 18.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

