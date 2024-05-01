Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.49 EPS

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($1.49), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.30 million. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Centerspace updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.740-4.920 EPS.

Centerspace Price Performance

NYSE CSR opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $67.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -375.00%.

Insider Transactions at Centerspace

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Centerspace news, Director John A. Schissel acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,522 shares in the company, valued at $537,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerspace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSR

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.