Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 195,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Centerspace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $67.87.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($1.49). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Centerspace Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -375.00%.

In related news, Director John A. Schissel acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centerspace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Centerspace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Centerspace by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Centerspace during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerspace in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

