Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.500- EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.11 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.32%. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of CENTA stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,398. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $39.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 13,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $493,121.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,358,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 5,321 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $197,887.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 13,101 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $493,121.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $965,026. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.
Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.
