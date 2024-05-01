Certuity LLC Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Certuity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $5,890,000. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.52.

Shares of LOW opened at $227.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.41. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

